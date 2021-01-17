EDMONTON -- A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in west Edmonton.

Police were called to a home near 105 Avenue and 157 Street around 6:15 a.m.

Investigators were still collecting interviews from neighbourhood residents at 8 a.m. and wouldn't reveal any other details except that no one had been taken into custody.

The homicide section had taken over the investigation.

Edmonton Police Service was expected to be at the scene all morning.