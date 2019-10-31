EDMONTON -- A woman has been charged in connection to a shooting near Bonnyville in August.

Police were called to a home at a rural property in the Municipal District of Bonnyville around 2 a.m. on Aug. 25. When they arrived, they found a man suffering serious, life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said at the time that the shooting was not random.

Angel Blackman, 28, of Cold Lake has now been charged with 14 offences, including aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, carrying a weapon for the purpose of an offence, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Blackman will appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on Nov. 5.