Shooting south of Edmonton leads to multiple gun charges

A 33-year-old Leduc County man is facing 16 charges after a shooting earlier this month.

On May 17, a man arrived at Leduc Community Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in Edmonton by ground ambulance with serious injuries.

On May 19, Mounties executed a search warrant at a residence in Leduc County.

They seized ammunition, gun pieces, about 20 grams of fentanyl, 70 ml of GBH, 200 prescription pills, and three grams of methamphetamine.

A man was also arrested and charged with multiple offences, including aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life, pointing a firearm, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on June 2, 2022.

Police say the shooting was a targeted incident, and there is no risk to the public.