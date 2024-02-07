EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Shootings down 53% last month from January 2023

    Police say this vehicle was used in a drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton on Jan. 10, 2024, which investigators believe is connected to an extortion scheme. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Police say this vehicle was used in a drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton on Jan. 10, 2024, which investigators believe is connected to an extortion scheme. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
    The Edmonton Police Service says shootings in January dropped 53 per cent from the previous year, and they're crediting the decrease to their guns and gang strategy.

    There were nine shootings reported in the city last month, compared to 19 in January 2023.

    Of the nine, police say eight are believed to be targeted, and six resulted in injuries.

    In seven cases, there was the potential for innocent bystanders to be harmed.

    Police seized 75 firearms last month.

    "As we continue to implement our guns and gangs strategy, we are pleased to see the shooting numbers trending downward," Acting Insp. Eric Stewart of the Organized Crime Branch said in a Wednesday news release. "Thanks to the continuous and sustained efforts of our Guns and Gangs Section, including the addition of new Gang Suppression and Firearms Investigation teams, we are hopeful this trend will continue well into 2024."

    EPS says shootings have been trending down compared to the previous year for the last four months:

    Edmonton shooting numbers released by the Edmonton Police Service. (Credit: EPS)

