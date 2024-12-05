EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Shootings down in 2024 in Edmonton: EPS

    A handgun Edmonton police believe was used to shoot at a woman during a random shooting in central Edmonton on July 14, 2024. (Supplied) A handgun Edmonton police believe was used to shoot at a woman during a random shooting in central Edmonton on July 14, 2024. (Supplied)
    The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said shootings in the city have almost halved this year.

    In a press release, EPS said shootings were down 46 per cent so far in 2024 compared to the same timeframe last year.

    May to September all saw significant decreases in shootings, with September showing the biggest drop – from 28 shootings in 2023 to seven this year.

    In November, EPS said there were six shootings compared to 11 last year. It marked the ninth month of decreases.

    Of those, five were believed to be targeted. One was fatal and three resulted in injuries.

    "It’s encouraging to see that over 80 per cent of our monthly shootings data this year has been reported as a decrease," said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart, with the EPS Guns and Gangs Section.

    "As we look to the end of the year, we remain committed to tackling serious crimes and keeping firearms off of our streets."

    EPS said 61 guns were seized last month, with a total of 755 seized so far this year.

    That is 10 more than were seized last year in the same time period.

