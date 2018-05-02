Hundreds of shoppers could be seen waiting outside the new outlet mall near the Edmonton International Airport, hours before the doors were set to open for the first time.

The Premium Outlet Collection Edmonton International Airport opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Those lining up hoped to get their hands on one of the $50 gift cards the mall would give to the first 1,000 shoppers.

The mall features 99 stores, some of which will open to customers in the summer. The anchor stores include DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Old Navy Outlet, and Marshalls.

“Everyone in Leduc is super excited about it and I also work in Beaumont, so it’s a really big thing for both of these cities,” one of the first people in the lineup said.

In April, the mall said nearly 80 percent of store space had been filled.

Organizers expect traffic congestion in the area of the mall and the airport, so if you’re planning to head to the airport, give yourself a little bit more time.

Officials have released maps and guidelines for how to get to and from the mall and the airport.