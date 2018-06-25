Mid-afternoon Monday, parts of northern Alberta saw a short but powerful storm pass through.

Earlier in the day, Environment Canada issued a number of watches for parts of northern and central Alberta for stormy weather in the forecast.

As the afternoon continued, certain regions saw their severe thunderstorm watches upgraded to warnings as inclement weather developed and escalated.

Just before 3 p.m. Monday, Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for certain parts of the province.

At the same time, a band of severe thunder storms stretched as far south as the Edmonton-area with heavy rain, winds and hail.

CTV Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen said a cold front moving across Alberta would trigger thunderstorms with the potential to be severe.

“Where storms turn severe, 3-6 cm diameter hail and wind gusts to the 100 km/h range are possible,” Classen said.

As for the rest of Monday, Classen said regions to the west of the line of storms wouldn’t see storm activity.

“As always, most regions within the severe thunderstorm watch will not see severe weather,” Classen said. “However, if you are under a watch, be alert to the possibility of thunderstorms.”

Classen said he expects the severe thunderstorm risk to move into northeast Alberta by early Monday evening, when the threat of any severe weather for the Edmonton area would also diminish.

At about 3:30 p.m., the severe thunderstorm watch was ended for the city.