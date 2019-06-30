More than 500 people were without power briefly Saturday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in southwest Edmonton.

A single vehicle appeared to have crashed into a transformer around 10 p.m. in the area of Rhatigan Road and Riverbend Road.

Police at the scene told CTV News Edmonton the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.

According to EPCOR, 550 customers were affected—but only for two minutes.

Repairs were completed Saturday evening.

“It was a pretty uncomplicated repair,” EPCOR’s Margaret Bradford said. “They just had to straighten things out.”

Southbound Riverbend Road was closed at Rhatigan Road for a period.