Shot at Oilers roster spot would mean defensive transformation for Raphael Lavoie

He's a scoring winger with top-six NHL potential, but on an Edmonton Oilers team flush with offensive talent, Raphael Lavoie needs to stand out in different ways if he wants a chance at sticking on its roster.

That includes all the hallmark skills that comes with being a so-called bottom-six forward – physical, defensive, close-checking et al – something the leading goal-scorer from last year's Oilers AHL affiliate is well aware he needs to demonstrate to make an impression.

"You've got to do what you got to do to play in the NHL," the 23-year-old told media on Monday at camp, adding he knows "bringing a more physical aspect, blocking shots, being very reliable defensively" are what will help him stick. "I'm not the only guy that had to adapt his game to get to the next level. That's just what I'm trying to do and trying to stay here as long as possible."

Edmonton Oilers select Raphael Lavoie looks on during the second round of the NHL draft at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on June 22, 2019. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)Lavoie, the Oilers' second-round pick in 2019 who led the Bakersfield Condors with 25 goals last season, is heading into his fourth professional campaign. This year, however, his playing situation is different than before because he's eligible for NHL waivers. He played out his entry-level contract and signed a one-year deal in July.

In order to be sent down to Bakersfield once again, he needs to go through waivers, meaning other teams could take a flier on him and give him a big-league chance. While Lavoie has yet to play an NHL game, it's still possible.

"I've been with this organization for a while now," Lavoie said. "I'm trying to try to stay here and I'll try my best. If it doesn't work out, then we'll go through waivers and we'll see what happens."

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft said Lavoie has "some built-in equity with the coaching staff" as he coached the winger in Bakersfield.

"I have an understanding of what he can do, so he doesn't have to reinvent what his strengths are," Woodcroft said. "I know what they are, but it's finding a way to adjust your game so that you can command a regular shift in the National Hockey League ... I feel confident that Raphael's going to show well, but my confidence is immaterial in him right now. He's going to show us ... as training camp progresses."

When it comes to potentially exposing Lavoie to other teams via waivers, Woodcroft said the possibility is a product of "the times we live in."

"We are only allowed to carry so many players," he said. "As a coach, what that does is it creates a healthy competition to be one of those 21 players. I don't think anything is set in stone. I think that's what training camp is all about, is letting your battles play themselves out, but because of the situation with money, we can only carry or prepare to carry 21.”

“He's going to have to find his way to command his spot on the team."