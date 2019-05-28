An officer who fired one shot at a vehicle fleeing the scene of a masked burglary in Wetaskiwin this month acted reasonably, a police watchdog has ruled.

A Wetaskiwin RCMP member was the lone responding officer to an intrusion alarm complaint at 3:30 a.m. on May 17. When he arrived at the car dealership, he saw a masked burglar run from the building to a Ford F-150, where a woman was switching from the driver to passenger seat.

The officer pulled his police truck up to the suspects’ F-150, striking it and closing the driver door, so that the trucks were stopped momentarily facing opposite directions.

According to ASIRT, a single round was fired by the RCMP officer through the rear window on the driver’s side of the suspect vehicle. The bullet went through the front passenger side window and struck another vehicle in the parking lot, where it was later found by officials.

Over the radio, the officer alerted his detachment shots had been fired and said the man in the driver’s seat had reached for something in the F-150.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team found the officer’s use of force was lawful as it was reasonable to consider the burglar was armed or reaching for a weapon.

The man was not apprehended that night. He lost police in pursuits near Maskwacis and on Highway 2 near Ponoka. However, he was later identified as a 27-year-old and arrested.

According to ASIRT, he “candidly conceded that it was possible that the officer might have perceived some of his actions as him possibly reaching for something.”

No charges are being laid against the officer.