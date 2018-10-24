Four people are facing charges after allegedly chasing and firing shots at a vehicle travelling from Edmonton to Lac La Biche Tuesday morning.

RCMP said a family with three children—aged 18, 15 and one—was travelling north on Highway 36 in a grey Dodge pickup at approximately 4:30 a.m. when a blue dodge pickup began to follow and allegedly fired shots at them.

Police responded and intercepted the blue pickup at the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 55, and a pursuit ensued eastbound along Elinor Lake Road and northbound on Range Road 132A.

Five people abandoned the vehicle in a field after losing control of it, and a man and woman were arrested on scene, RCMP said. Two men and one woman fled on foot. The woman, 45, was arrested after a short pursuit and taken to hospital with minor injuries. Charges are pending against her.

RCMP did not say if anyone in the grey pickup was injured.

Caitlin Cree, 26, is facing weapon-related charges, operation of a vehicle while being pursued by police, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Cree was also wanted on a warrant for breaking and entering and obstructing a peace officer.

Damion Quintal, 33, is also facing weapon-related charges, operation of a vehicle while being pursued by police, failing to comply with undertaking and failing to comply with recognizance.

A day later, RCMP identified 26-year-old Juston Boucher and charged him with two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, failing to comply with recognizance, possession of property obtained by crime and weapon-related offences.

The three charged are in custody. Cree and Quintal are scheduled to appear in court on October 29, and Boucher is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Lac La Biche RMCPare working to find the other man who fled on foot.