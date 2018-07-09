Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Shots fired at northeast Edmonton residence
Police said shots were fired at this northeast Edmonton home on Monday, July 9, 2018.
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 11:26AM MDT
Police responded to a weapons complaint in northeast Edmonton early Monday morning.
Northeast Division officers were called to a residence in the area of 119 Street and 38 Avenue at approximately 5 a.m.
Police said shots were fired inside the home, but no one was injured.
EPS is searching for the shooter.