Shots fired during Edmonton robbery; police believe it's related to shooting of pawn shop workers
Another pawn shop was robbed in Edmonton Tuesday and officers think it's the same people who stole from another store and shot two employees just weeks earlier.
Four thieves wearing masks and gloves robbed a pawn shop located near 92 Street and 34 Avenue at 6:20 p.m.
Three customers and three employees were in the store at the time.
Security video provided by police shows people diving to the floor and covering their heads when the robbers walked in.
One of the thieves pointed a gun at people and police said he shot at employees when they tried running to the back area of the store. The shooter missed and no one was hurt.
The video shows the robbers smashing a jewelry case and loading items into blue shopping bags before they ran out of the store.
The entire heist lasted less than one minute, according to times stamped on the video.
Security image of a pawn shop robbery in Edmonton on January 10, 2023 (Credit: Edmonton Police Service.)Police believe two of those people also robbed the Big C Pawn Shop on 118 Avenue and 46 Street on Dec. 16.
In that case, two workers were shot as they laid on the floor, just before the robbers ran out with a blue bag full of jewelry.
“Due to the violent and reckless behavior of these suspects, we are advising pawn shops and jewelry stores to be mindful of who they are allowing in their stores,” said Det. Michael Walkom with Edmonton Police Service.
“For the safety of all staff and patrons, it is highly recommended that customers are only allowed access after they have shown their faces and provided identification.”
The co-owner of Big C Pawn told reporters on Monday that he couldn't understand why he and his employee were shot as they complied with the robbers. He plans to add a buzz-in security door to his store.
Anyone with information about either robbery is urged to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS.)
