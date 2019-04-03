

CTV Edmonton





Police in Red Deer are investigating after shots were fired near an elementary school on Tuesday night.

Residents in the Lonsdale neighbourhood tell CTV they heard several gunshots around 10 p.m. near the Mattie McCullough school.

RCMP is remaining tight-lipped about the incident, except to say they are investigating a shots fired call.

Officers had a large area blocked off with police tape while they investigated.

There have been no reports of injuries as a result of the shots.