'Should be seamless': Regional transit one step closer after Edmonton council vote

The majority of Edmonton city council is on board with chipping in at least $7.2 million to expand regional transit to seven communities around the capital.

In a vote of 10-3 Monday afternoon, councillors moved forward with a plan that could add 11 new bus routes as early as next spring. The deal still requires a final vote during budget discussions in the fall.

St. Albert, Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Beaumont, Leduc, Devon and Fort Saskatchewan could all see more buses headed towards the big city on express routes. Each municipality would share the cost with Edmonton.

"There's a very strong case on economic benefits, reducing emissions and mobility of people in the region. That should be seamless and our public transit system should be integrated in our entire region," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi told reporters.

"We want to make sure it's cost-effective. We want to make sure that Edmonton taxpayers are paying their proportional share of running the service."

Ward Nakota Isga Councilor Andrew Knack voted in favour of the deal. He said some on council saw the investment as an either/or with investing in routes inside the city, but he wants to do both.

"Without regional transit, everyone is going to continue to drive and one of the biggest causes of climate change will be unaddressed," he told council before the vote.

Ward papastew Councillor Michael Janz voted against the plan, in part, because of conversations he's had with his mom.

"She took the 580 (route) in from Fort Saskatchewan, but the last time she did it, she was the only one on the bus. So we've already got a connection from Clareview LRT straight into Fort Saskatchewan. It's not well used. So what are we doing here?" Janz asked reporters.

He wants the city to maintain existing regional service but invest the $7.2 million in improving service inside the city, such as busy commuter routes.

"Every single dollar needs to be used for maximum bus for our buck and I have concerns that this isn't it," he said.

Sohi and councillors Knack, Tim Cartmell, Sarah Hamilton, Karen Principe, Jennifer Rice, Erin Rutherford, Ashley Salvador, Anne Stevenson and Keren Tang voted for the motion. Janz voted against alone with councillors Aaron Paquette and Jo-Anne Wright.

The proposed routes are:

Regional Express 1 - Stony Plain/Spruce Grove to NAIT, Government Centre, Kingsway

Regional Express 2 - Nakî Transit Centre, NAIT, Government Centre

Regional Express 3 - Eaux Claire, Northgate, Government Centre

Regional Express 4 - St. Albert Exchange, Nakî Transit Centre, Westmount, U of A

Rapid 1 - St. Albert Exchange, Nakî Transit Centre, Kingsway, Government Centre

Rapid 2 - Lewis Farms, West Edmonton Mall, U of A Government Centre

Crosstown Express 1 - Clareview, Northgate, Nakî Transit Centre, West Edmonton Mall

Fort Saskatchewan Express - Fort Saskatchewan, Clareview

Beaumont Express - Edmonton International Airport, Beaumont, Mill Woods

Leduc / Airport Express - Leduc, Edmonton International Airport, Century Park

Devon Express - Devon, Lewis Farms

Strathcona County has already opted out of the Edmonton Metropolitan Transit Service Commission.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson