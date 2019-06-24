Ground was broken on the new Roxy Theatre Monday morning, four years after the building burned to the ground.

Representatives from Theatre Network and Nextfest, as well as local and provincial governments, gathered with shovels at the 124 Street site.

The landmark’s rebuilding will result in a 14,600-square foot facility. The fully-accessible space will consist of a 200-seat black box theatre, an 80-seat studio theatre, a rehearsal hall and gallery.

In January, the federal government announced it would contribute $2.5 million to the project, which will cost a total of $12.5 million.

Construction is expected to take 18 months.