Showcasing Tibetan culture at fundraiser bazaar

The 30th annual Tibetan bazaar is being held at the Alberta Avenue Community League Hall over the weekend. Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton) The 30th annual Tibetan bazaar is being held at the Alberta Avenue Community League Hall over the weekend. Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia's rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its 'army is not able to fight,' Ukraine's president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island