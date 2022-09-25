Showcasing Tibetan culture at fundraiser bazaar

Edmontonians have the chance to experience Tibetan culture over the weekend at a fundraising bazaar for the Gaden Samten Ling Tibetan Buddhist Meditation Society.

This is the 30th year for the bazaar, which features "a different display of Himalayan culture," according to one of the co-organizers.

"What is very distinct is a community that is very much focused on the cultural aspect and the continuity of their culture and the craftsmanship, which has been so finely woven for over 1,000 years," said Jeremy Landun.

The bazaar is full of handmade goods such as rugs, clothes, incense and food such as momo, a traditional Tibetan dumpling, and chai tea. On Saturday, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and other Edmontonians spoke about the importance of multiculturalism.

Around 1,000 people are expected to visit the bazaar throughout the weekend. The event is also open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Alberta Avenue Community League Hall.