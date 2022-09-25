Showcasing Tibetan culture at fundraiser bazaar
Edmontonians have the chance to experience Tibetan culture over the weekend at a fundraising bazaar for the Gaden Samten Ling Tibetan Buddhist Meditation Society.
This is the 30th year for the bazaar, which features "a different display of Himalayan culture," according to one of the co-organizers.
"What is very distinct is a community that is very much focused on the cultural aspect and the continuity of their culture and the craftsmanship, which has been so finely woven for over 1,000 years," said Jeremy Landun.
The bazaar is full of handmade goods such as rugs, clothes, incense and food such as momo, a traditional Tibetan dumpling, and chai tea. On Saturday, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and other Edmontonians spoke about the importance of multiculturalism.
Around 1,000 people are expected to visit the bazaar throughout the weekend. The event is also open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Alberta Avenue Community League Hall.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
Fiona’s destruction laid bare in video showing homes washed away in Newfoundland
A shocking video shows the devastating impact of post-tropical storm Fiona on the town of Isle aux Morts, N.L., as the sea overtakes land and scatters wood, tires and boats across the beach.
Storm chaser: Powerful hurricanes are not just an American phenomenon
Out of 24 hurricanes Mark Robinson, a meteorologist, has tracked, post-tropical storm Fiona was the most intense Canadian hurricane he’s seen and he’s warning these storms are not just American phenomena.
Ukraine receives U.S. air defence system
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States.
Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness
Russia's rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its 'army is not able to fight,' Ukraine's president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.
Despite warming temperatures, Arctic lakes are disappearing – here's why
According to new research, 82 per cent of the Arctic has gotten drier over the last 20 years and the reason why could come as a surprise.
How age is a big factor for immigration applicants to Canada
Canada is credited for having one of the world’s most immigrant-friendly policies, but a CTVNews.ca analysis finds the criteria used to prioritize applicants based on age leaves many at a disadvantage.
Search underway for missing N.L. woman reportedly swept out to sea
A search is underway in southwestern Newfoundland for a woman who was reportedly swept out to sea after a wave struck her home during post-tropical storm Fiona.
After the storm: residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec survey damage
A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction through Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a coastal town in western Newfoundland continued to pick through wreckage strewn across their community, easily the most damaged area in the region.
Calgary
-
Community of Riverbend turns 40, throws a neighbourhood party
A southeast Calgary community celebrated a milestone Saturday.
-
O'kosi explores the ripple effect of signing Treaty 7 in 1877
There's no Blackfoot word for cousins.
-
'Firehall Baby' has chance reunion with the Cochrane man who delivered her
A Calgary woman is calling a chance reunion with the man who delivered her "fate."
Saskatoon
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.
Regina
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.
Atlantic
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
N.S., P.E.I. announce comfort centre locations after extensive damage from Fiona
As Maritimers assess the damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona, a number of comfort centres have been made available for residents to get food and water, recharge devices and receive up-to-date information. Here is a list of the comfort centre locations announced so far.
Toronto
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens Monday
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange will open to drivers Monday morning.
-
Toronto charity questions why feds chose only one aid agency to match Fiona donations
A Toronto charity with expertise in disaster relief is questioning why the federal government is offering to match donations to just one registered charity providing relief in the aftermath of tropical storm Fiona.
-
'We haven’t found a shoe, a wallet, or a hat': Search for elderly Toronto man approaches 3-month mark
The search for elderly Toronto man Antonio Madeira is now almost at the three-month mark.
Montreal
-
Police investigating Brossard apartment fire deaths of mother and children as triple homicide
A mother and her two children were killed Sunday morning following an apartment fire in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore. Longueuil police (SPAL) are now investigating the incident as a triple-homicide.
-
Quebec safety minister visits storm-beaten Magdalen Islands
Quebec Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault flew to the Magdalen Islands Sunday morning to see the extend of the damage left in the wake of post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
'We saw what happened in Ontario': Quebecers urged to vote in provincial election
An incumbent premier and his party sail through an election campaign as a fragmented opposition vies to capture the attention of voters in the absence of a central rallying issue or tide-turning missteps.
Ottawa
-
OPP officer injured after cruiser rammed during traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police say an officer was airlifted to an Ottawa hospital after being rammed during a traffic stop.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to afford a home in Ottawa
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers will need to be making at least $129,980 to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for the average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
Kitchener
-
'Everyone was out': Homecoming returns in full force to Waterloo region
On the morning after homecoming weekend in Waterloo’s university district, a group of environmentalists called the EcoHawks walked around picking up garbage left over from parties in the area.
-
Crowds gather for 18th annual Kitchener fallen firefighter memorial service
Near the streets of the Civic Centre Park in Kitchener, a march to remember firefighters gone too soon took place on Saturday morning. Family members, friends, and colleagues gathered to remember the lives and legacies of their loved ones.
-
Historical charges laid, accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail, inclusionary flags damaged: Top stories of the week
Police have laid charges in the death of Lucas Shortreed 14 years after the 18-year-old was killed in a hit and run near Alma, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay Regional Health Centre Walk/Run raises over $100,000
Nearly 400 participants either ran or walked 1 mile, 5km, 6km or 10km in support of North Bay Regional Health Centre.
-
Sudbury celebrates 47th Franco-Ontario Day with flag raising
The University of Sudbury and the French-Canadian Association of Sudbury celebrated Franco-Ontario Day with a flag-raising Sunday morning at the original location where it all began.
-
Commission to hold public hearings on federal riding boundary changes
Time is running out to stop the proposed federal riding boundary changes in northern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices jump at some pumps in Winnipeg
Gas prices have jumped by around 20 cents at some pumps in Winnipeg.
-
Image of stolen SUV released after violent carjacking in Norwood East
Winnipeg police have released an image of an SUV that was stolen from an elderly woman during a violent carjacking in Norwood East.
-
'You don't know until you try': Winnipeg artist still painting at age 90
A Winnipeg painter is still sharing her passion with others after decades in the field.
Vancouver
-
Police say alcohol was a factor in driver running over man at Kelowna homeless camp
Police in Kelowna say they have arrested a driver who ran over a man at a homeless encampment in the city overnight.
-
Surrey, B.C., nurse suspended 4 months for performing 'religious ritual' on client
A Surrey nurse has had his registration suspended for four months for performing "a religious ritual" on a client without informed consent.
-
Shooting in Surrey sends one to hospital
Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting that sent one man to hospital.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria debuts first neighbourhood EV fast charging station
The City of Victoria has opened its first neighbourhood electric vehicle fast charging station as part of a program to expand green infrastructure across the city.
-
Road closures, temporary surveillance cameras planned for law enforcement memorial
Victoria police will close roads and install temporary surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the provincial legislature Sunday as officers from around the province gather for the annual Law Enforcement Memorial.
-
Police say alcohol was a factor in driver running over man at Kelowna homeless camp
Police in Kelowna say they have arrested a driver who ran over a man at a homeless encampment in the city overnight.