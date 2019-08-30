Shaping up to be a cool, cloudy and showery weekend in the Edmonton Metro Region.

All three days have a chance of showers and it now looks likely that we'll be stuck in the mid to upper teens for Highs through the weekend.

Timing of those showers is still a question mark. But, midday Saturday, Sunday evening and Monday morning look to be the most likely windows for wet weather. That's not to say it can't/won't rain outside of those times. BUT...those are the most likely times.

The driest part of the province this weekend will probably be the northern third of Alberta.

Most areas for Edmonton south to Calgary will get some precipitation all three days.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to upper teens with a return to the 20s AFTER the long weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - A few showers this morning. Then, Mostly cloudy.

High: 18

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 14

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of morning showers.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21