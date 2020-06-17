EDMONTON -- Get ready for a bit more rain today.

It probably won't be heavy, steady all-day rainfall. But showers are moving through parts of the Edmonton region early this morning.

AND... there's more coming in from the north.

So occasional showers, gusts to around 40 km/h and a high of just 17 degrees today.

If you're thinking, "we've had a lot of rain so far this June", you're right.

Our CTV Edmonton weather stations scattered around the city around reporting 50 to 90 mm of rain so far this month.

The official number from ECCC's Blatchford site is at 72 mm.

The average total rainfall for all of June is 77 mm. We're almost at that point halfway through the month.

In fact, if NO MORE rain fell in Edmonton this month, we'd end up at the fifth-wettest June in the past 20 years.

Here's that list of the top 5:

2011 - 137 mm

2013 - 118 mm

2019 - 117 mm

2016 - 91 mm

2020 - 72 mm (up to Jun 16)

After today, it dries up and warms up for a few days.

Back to the 20s by Fri/Sat/Sun.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mostly cloudy with occasional showers.

Wind: N 20 gusting to 40 km/h

High: 17

Tonight - Shower risk ending in the evening. Partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 14

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-evening shower.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23