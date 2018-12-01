

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





New statistics reveal that hate crimes are on the rise in Alberta and across the country.

The stats show that three minority groups, Muslim, Jewish and black individuals were at the centre of hate crimes reported in Canada.

In 2017, there were more than 2,000 reported hate crimes in the country, a spike of 47 percent compared to the previous year.

Nearly 200 of those reported incidents occurred in Alberta.

One Edmontonian who recently experienced a hate crime says the problem is a lack of education.

For weeks, posters that contained slurs towards the Muslim faith were pasted onto one of Imam Mohamad Rekeih’s mosques.

The perpetrator was eventually caught on surveillance video and police spoke with the man, who was not arrested, something Rekeih says he is ok with.

“We made it clear to police we would love for us and him, through the police department, to have a meeting and hopefully educate him, and him educating us, and we can hopefully come to some kind of agreement,” said Rekeih.

One group in Edmonton is trying to combat the recent rise in hateful incidents.

Bridget Starling is a part of “Hate Free YEG,” which was created in response to a rally held in September.

“We together in response to the Islamaphobic rally we saw in September on September 11, we saw the swastikas being painted on schools and community spaces in our city,” said Starling.

The grassroots organization was inspired to create window decals for businesses to show their support for marginalized groups.

“They can come in and expect the people who work there are allies, that they are not going to face discrimination and if an incident does happen, people will know how to help.”

More than 30 businesses have signed up to receive the decals, letting customers know they are in a safe space.

The show of understanding and compassion towards other people is one that Imam Rekeih will get behind as well.

“Anybody is always welcome to come here. We have tours,” said Rekeih.

“I always encourage people to come. Especially during prayer.”

With files from Nahreman Issa