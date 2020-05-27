EDMONTON -- Those who've kept their dance slippers in the closet for 30 or 40 years are being invited to dust them off for virtual lessons next month.

Shumka is offering online Ukrainian dance lessons to adults of all ages, whether they've performed before or not.

"The sessions can be done in a small, confined area and will introduce new exercises and provide the opportunity to do a solo dance," Shumka said in an announcement.

The White Swan session welcomes those who used to dance but haven't been in a studio in years. This class will focus on barre and centre work and is based on the Silver Swans RAD ballet program.

The Silver Swans class is for adults of all ages. Shumka promises this will be a safe and inclusive ballet and movement experience.

And Seniors Can Shumka, a program started in 2016, will see participants of all levels of mobility learn and perform their own dance online.

Registration in the program, which will run June 3 to July 8, will cost $60.

Although Shumka has postponed its spring tour, the club has continued to rehearse from home, offer video dance instruction and plan for future productions and workshops.

More information on dates, times and registration can be found online.