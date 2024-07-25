'Sick to my stomach': People grieve Jasper National Park by sharing favourite photos

As an out-of-control wildfire roared through Alberta’s famed Jasper National Park and its townsite late Wednesday, many are fearing the worst as officials warned of “significant loss” within the area.

“Our focus continues to be on saving as many structures as possible. Unfortunately, we can't report on the extent of damage to specific locations or neighbourhoods at this time,” Parks Canada said in a statement. “We are sensitive that residents, business owners, visitors, and those with connections to Jasper want to know the state of their homes, businesses, treasures and favourite places.”

While residents and visitors await to see the extent of the damage, many are already grieving Jasper National Park by sharing favourite images of the famed area.

“My favourite photos I took when I last visited Jasper. Hard to think about what we will wake up to,” reads a post on X.

“One of my genuine favorite places in the world is burning and in a catastrophic state,” reads another. “My heart goes out to everyone who lives there, it’s in shambles.”

“Was through Jasper last year at this time. My thoughts with all evacuees and first responders,” reads another post.

“Sick to my stomach seeing the tweets & photos from Jasper. One of my fav places on earth. Camped there last week. Just devastating,” reads a post.

“Feeling lots of love for Jasper today. Our time there on this road-trip was easily a favourite. We will go back someday,” another post reads.

Here’s a look at how people are mourning Jasper National Park: