

CTV Edmonton





Residents of central Alberta are bracing for a blast of winter weather as snowfall warnings and winter storm warnings have been issued for a large portion of the province, including the capital city and surrounding areas.

Snowfall warnings make up most of the alerts, including the one issued for the Edmonton area. Environment Canada is calling for accumulations of 10 to 30 centimetres of snow by Saturday afternoon.

Snowfall warnings are issued when 10 centimetres of snow or more is expected withing a 12-hour period.

In the Grande Cache, Hinton, Edson and Whitecourt areas, a winter storm warning has been issued. Environment Canada says total snowfall accumulations in those regions could be 30 to 40 centimetres by Saturday. Parts of the Hinton and Grande Cache areas could see 50 centimetres or more.

A winter storm warning is issued when 25 centimetres of snow or more is expected in a 24-hour period.

Environment Canada is encouraging drivers to postpone non-essential travel.

For the latest forecast details, download the CTV Edmonton Weather App.