Silver Berry Road gets traffic control measures after fatal crash
The city is making changes to a stretch of Silver Berry Road in southeast Edmonton after a driver was killed earlier this year.
Residents say the road is dangerous.
“Lots of collisions happen, people going fast through here,” said Sandeep Sarvete.
In May, a 31-year-old man died after he crashed his SUV in the area of Silver Berry Road and 32 Street.
According to police, he was driving west when he lost control on the curve, drove across the eastbound lanes, and struck a curb. The SUV then reportedly went across the sidewalk and hit a fire hydrant, some trees, a fence, and a house before coming to a stop.
Police say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
In 2016, a 40-year-old man was killed in the same area after crashing his dirt bike.
After the crash in May, Ward Sspomitapi Coun. Jo-Anne Wright promised changes.
“It’s been a long-standing issue, even when I was volunteering with the community league that we were hearing of the concerns, and even from my own deck in the evenings I could hear the speeding and that going on in the neighbourhood,” she said.
Now the city has added a three-way stop at 32 Street, curb extensions, centre medians, and two-stage crossings.
The barriers are intended to narrow the road before the stop sign.
“I think after that all mayors and councillors woke up and then they did this. A pretty awesome job,” Sarvete said of the changes.
Wright says speeding is a city-wide problem, and addressing it is one of her priorities.
“When I’m looking at the budget this time around I’m looking at wants versus needs and I think this is something that is needed in our city,” she said.
The city will get feedback on the new measures after three months and whatworks will be made permanent.
With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Amanda Anderson, Alex Antoneshyn, and Adam Lachacz.
