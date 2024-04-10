Silver lining of McDavid missing Oilers game would be 'elevated' roles for teammates
Potentially losing the captain to injury would "be a big blow to any team," says one of the Edmonton Oilers' top-pairing defencemen.
But Mattias Ekholm said that while the prospect of superstar Connor McDavid being sidelined for Wednesday night's game against the Vegas Golden Knights is not ideal, the timing of it could be good for his Oilers teammates.
"When the guy that eats that kind of minutes, when the guy that has that kind of impact on your team is not playing, then it's up to other guys to step up," said Ekholm, who typically patrols the Oilers blueline alongside Evan Bouchard.
"But right before the playoffs for guys to get a push on the ice time, maybe get their role elevated a little bit, can be a good thing for them as well."
On Tuesday, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said McDavid -- a three-time winner of the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player and five-time scoring leader considered by many to be the best hockey player in the world -- is 'day-to-day' after he missed practice due to a combination of "lower-body" and "maintenance" issues.
Knoblauch told media on Wednesday after the team's morning skate that a decision on whether McDavid will play against Vegas will come closer to game time.
"I think Connor knows what the big picture is," Knoblauch said.
"I believe that he is competitive and wants to contribute as much as possible and not take himself out of the lineup, but I think he understands where our team is at and also where his body is at and what we're looking for in the future."
With six games left in the Oilers' regular-season schedule, McDavid -- who missed two games earlier this season -- sits third in the NHL scoring race with 130 points, 99 of them assists, nine points behind leader Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning and seven back of second-place Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche.
McDavid would be the fourth player in NHL history to reach the 100-assist milestone if he nets one more -- only legends Wayne Gretzky (11 times), Mario Lemieux (once) and Bobby Orr (once) have achieved the mark. Kucherov, with 96 assists, too, is within striking distance of the mark.
One player whose role would likely change notably if McDavid misses Wednesday's game is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the one-time first-overall draft pick whose role on the Oilers has evolved from being top-line centre to top-six two-way forward, playing often on McDavid's wing.
Before McDavid arrived in Edmonton, he was a focal point of the power play, and with No. 97 perhaps sitting out against Vegas, Nugent-Hopkins would probably assume a different role when the Oilers have the man advantage.
"I might touch it a little more on my side, but I don't think it'll be a huge difference," he told media.
"Maybe I'll be lugging the puck up on the breakout, so I guess that's a little different -- I've got to go all the way back there if it gets dumped out, but other than that, I usually play outside or I go to the middle. Probably the same thing tonight."
Nugent-Hopkins said McDavid's speed and ability to process the game quickly makes him "the best in the league" in leading the rush on the power play.
"There's definitely a skill to it," he said.
"I've done a little bit in the past, probably won't be bringing it up with quite as much speed, but I'll try to just get in.
"I think that's the important part is get in and get set but I've done in the past and obviously Leon (Draisaitl) is on the other side so he's used to doing that but it shouldn't be a huge adjustment."
Holloway draws in
Knoblauch said Dylan Holloway will play against Vegas after he was called up Tuesday from the Oilers' minor-league affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif.
"The biggest thing is being hard to play against, not giving up chances defensively, and also with his attributes of being fast, physical, he's a very strong player, very athletic," Knoblauch said of the 22-year-old winger who scored a hat-trick in his most recent game with the AHL Condors.
"That's hard for a defenceman to chase down pucks and break it out when you know a guy like that's coming in on you."
Holloway, who has three goals and an assist in 32 NHL games this season, had been sent to Bakersfield with fellow forward Sam Gagner a month ago following the Oilers' acquisition of Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
NDP backs Tory motion, saying carbon price not 'be-all, end-all' of climate policy
The federal New Democrats backed Conservative demands Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a televised 'emergency meeting' on carbon pricing with Canada's premiers.
developing 5 people arrested after shooting in West Philadelphia
Five people have been arrested and multiple firearms have been recovered after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in West Philadelphia, police say.
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home
A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
Sask. man finds US$4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mailbox
Checking your mail is usually a pretty mundane activity. However, one Regina man got quite the surprise when an envelope full of thousands of dollars of counterfeit U.S. currency appeared in his mailbox.
These are the factors the Bank of Canada says it considered in latest interest rate decision
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at five per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in McKenzie Towne murder was victim's tenant: police
A Calgary man has been charged with murder following a homicide in McKenzie Towne earlier this week.
-
Alberta tables gatekeeper bill on federal funding, cites housing money as last straw
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a gatekeeping law that would allow the province to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
-
Calgary-born goalie Matt Davis backstops the University of Denver Pioneers to Frozen Four
Calgary-born goalie Matt Davis has a Thursday night date with the Frozen Four in St. Paul.
Lethbridge
-
Mischief trial hears Mounties tried to convince Alberta border protesters to quit
An RCMP officer has described the tenuous, and often fraught, relationship police forged with protesters as they tried to end the COVID-era border blockade in Coutts, Alta.
-
University of Lethbridge researchers studying plant life recovery following Kenow wildfire
Researchers at the University of Lethbridge are monitoring how plants recover following the Kenow wildfire in 2017 that scorched nearly 35,000 hectares, including 19,000 in Waterton Lakes National Park.
-
Raymond RCMP investigates 'suspicious occurrence' involving child
Raymond RCMP are looking for the public's help to identify a suspect who approached a child in the community on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Thousands of Sask. Muslims gather to celebrate Eid, the blessed feast
Muslims from across Saskatchewan are celebrating Eid — the end of Ramadan.
-
Sask. man arrested after vehicle nearly collides with RCMP detachment
A 51-year-old Radisson man was arrested after police say he nearly drove his vehicle into the Warman RCMP detachment.
-
Sask. RCMP seeks help finding woman who keeps skipping criminal court
Sask. RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Savannnah Burns, who is wanted on multiple charges.
Regina
-
Regina fire crews respond to incident at Cornwall Centre
Regina fire crews were on scene at the Cornwall Centre Wednesday afternoon in response to an incident at the downtown mall.
-
'Shouldn't have to fight this hard for care': Pediatric specialists needed in Sask., NDP says
Concern grows for Saskatchewan families who need care from pediatric specialists in the province.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders' new play-by-play voice revealed
Harvard Media has named the next 620 CKRM play-by-play voice of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
-
B.C.'s average snowpack for April lowest in more than 50 years
B.C.'s average snowpack is the lowest it's been in more than 50 years, the latest snow conditions and water supply bulletin released Wednesday says.
-
Kitsilano Pool and Showboat expected to be open this summer, despite damages
Two Kitsilano summer staples are expected to be up and running this summer, despite the roadblocks they had last year, the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation announced.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Victoria
One man is dead and a suspect remains at large after a stabbing near downtown Victoria on Tuesday night.
-
Terry Fox collection including shoes, prosthetic leg to be held at Royal BC Museum
The Royal BC Museum has been named the steward of a collection of Terry Fox's belongings, including the shoes and prosthetic leg he wore during his Marathon of Hope.
Toronto
-
$2 million worth of drugs seized by police west of Toronto
More than $2 million worth of drugs have been seized, and nine people have been charged following an investigation into an alleged criminal network importing illegal narcotics into Canada and distributing them in the Greater Toronto Area and other provinces.
-
Case of measles confirmed in Ontario with possible health clinic exposure
Another case of measles has been confirmed in Ontario and officials are warning that others may have been exposed at health clinics.
-
NBA Commissioner says Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter could be banned from league following gambling probe result
Toronto's Jontay Porter could face expulsion from the league if the gambling-related accusations against him are found to be true, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after woman found dead in Montreal suburb
A 38-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 27-year-old woman southwest of Montreal.
-
New security plan for Montreal metro amid rise in mental health and addictions issues
Montreal's transit corporation is concentrating security personnel in certain metro stations amid what officials say has been a rise in the number of people with mental health or addiction issues in the network.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth, N.S., walk-in medical clinic to close
When Cathy Seale read the notice posted on the door, announcing the Tacoma Family Medicine Walk-in Clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., would close beginning Monday, her reaction was one of sadness.
-
April rain, showers return to the Maritimes
The ridge of high pressure that favoured the Maritimes with mostly clear and excellent viewing conditions for the solar eclipse at the start of the week is starting to shift east.
-
Half of Atlantic Canadians feeling 'social squeeze' on personal finances: MNP
Many Atlantic Canadians are squeezed by the cost of living pressures and lingering financial impacts from the pandemic, though not everyone's feeling the pinch.
Winnipeg
-
Bike Winnipeg calling for Russ Wyatt to be removed from city committee following 'offensive' comments
A local organization is calling on a Winnipeg councillor to be removed from the public works committee following comments made at a meeting on Tuesday.
-
Former teacher sentenced to 33 months for child luring
A former teacher faces 33 months in prison for child luring.
-
Winnipeg police charge chief of Lake St. Martin First Nation with sexual assault
A First Nations chief in Manitoba is facing charges in the alleged sexual assault of a child.
Ottawa
-
Ontario truck driver facing 14 charges, including cocaine possession on Hwy. 417
An Ontario truck driver is facing 14 charges on various infractions, including possession of cocaine and driving on a suspended licence.
-
Ottawa paramedics launch new 9-1-1 ambulance dispatch system
Ottawa's ambulance dispatchers are using a new system for dispatching emergency medical responses on Wednesday, designed to more accurately triage calls and improve response times for life-threatening calls.
-
Seven units damaged by fire in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received multiple calls just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from a window of the sixth floor of an apartment building on Halifax Drive.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. politician rejects flying Pride flag, says it represents a 'splinter group'
A recent decision by the northern Ontario community of East Ferris, near North Bay, not to fly the Pride flag isn’t sitting well with some.
-
Despite errors, court upholds acquittal of North Bay man charged with assaulting police
Despite finding errors in the trial judge’s conclusions, an Ontario appeals court has upheld the acquittal of a North Bay man who was charged with assaulting a police officer.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted for intimate partner violence
A 33-year-old man is wanted by Sudbury police for criminal charges involving intimate partner violence.
Barrie
-
Fire department welcomes new therapy support dog
The Huntsville and Lake of Bay fire departments have added a furry member to their team.
-
Transport truck rollover closes 12th Line in New Tecumseth
Police closed a section of the 12th Line in New Tecumseth on Wednesday after a transport truck collision.
-
3 mothers in Orillia create collective to support women in need
A group of three friends in Orillia has created the Mom Collective to support women in need.
Kitchener
-
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home
A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
-
Hydro One worker airlifted after serious fall near Kitchener, Ont.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after two Hydro One workers were hurt while working on a transmission tower near Petersburg, Ont., just outside Kitchener.
-
Guelph pickleball players plea for more courts
The sport of pickleball has gained a lot of popularity over the last several years, but in the City of Guelph there’s so much interest, that finding a spot to play has become quite tricky.
London
-
Jury hears siblings tried to protect each other in child abuse case
There was more disturbing evidence Wednesday at the trial of two parents charged with sexually abusing their children.
-
Potentially heavy rainfall amounts prompts special weather statement across region
A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin County, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Sarnia-Lambton.
-
Woodstock, Ont. inches closer to new elementary school
On Wednesday, the Thames Valley District School Board announced the tender for construction of the nearly $32 million facility in north Woodstock.
Windsor
-
'They're deserving children': Shortage of funds could threaten decades old camp
There are a lot of issues on the plate of Dan Inverarity, camp manager for Kiwanis Sunshine Point Camp in Colchester. 'This is our 78th year and I want there to be a 79th and 80th year. I don't want to close the camp,' he said.
-
$18,000 in drugs seized from east Windsor home
Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man and seized over $18,000 in illicit drugs in east Windsor.
-
Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 5% and Windsor-Essex realtor is 'kind of glad it did'
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.