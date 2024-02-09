EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Silver Skate 2024 launches at new location

    A snow carving from the 2021 Silver Skate Festival at Edmonton's Hawrelak Park (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton) A snow carving from the 2021 Silver Skate Festival at Edmonton's Hawrelak Park (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Edmonton's longest-running winter festival will look a little different this year.

    The 34th annual Silver Skate Festival has relocated to Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park while renovations take place at Hawrelak Park.

    The free family-friendly event kicked off Friday morning and will run until Feb. 19.

    It features on-site snow screen movies, skating, disc golf, a snow garden and fire sculptures.

    Other events will take place nearby, including a Barnebirkie family cross country ski event at Gold Bar Park, and a winter triathlon and ice duathlon at Victoria Park.

    Five Heritage Village events will be set up at Laurier Park over the 10 days – inviting visitors to learn about different traditions from Alberta's history.

    Parking is limited at the new location. Edmonton Transit Service will be running two free shuttles to Laurier Park, one from the South Campus Transit Centre and one from Fort Edmonton Park.

    For more information on events or accessibility, visit the Silver Skate website here.  

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News