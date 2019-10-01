EDMONTON – Paul Derksen, the former peace officer accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman after an off-duty traffic stop in 2017, has been found guilty of all charges.

Paul Derksen, 53, was charged after a 27-year-old woman said he convinced her to get into his car and sexually assaulted her after an off-duty traffic stop.

In the Agreed Statement of Facts, Derksen admitted the woman was in his car on June 4. After he was arrested on June 11, Edmonton police said Derksen—a photo radar supervisor—pulled the woman over in the area of 91 Street and Anthony Henday Drive at approximately 2 a.m.

On Monday, the woman—whose identify is being protected under a publication ban—testified she had had four beers that night and Derksen told her he saw her swerving and that she could get a DUI, so he offered to drive her home.

"While we were driving, he put his right hand on my left leg and I instantly just felt panic because I knew that that was wrong," she said.

The woman said Derksen told her she would have to return the favour, so he pulled into the Northlands parking lot and "instructed" her to perform oral sex.

Derksen told a different story. He told court he suggested the woman call someone for a ride or a cab, but she said no one would pick her up and that she had no money.

Derksen said he then offered her a ride and she accepted.

The accused said the two did go into that parking lot, but because the woman was getting sick.

“I reached across to open the door and she grabbed me with both hands and she kissed me. And that's how it all started," Derksen said.

Derksen testified he went with it at first, but put a stop to it and went home.

On Tuesday, Judge Adam Germain said Derksen's evidence is "simply not credible."

"I am unable to accept his evidence," Judge Adam Germain said as he read the verdict. "It is tailored to match the absolute unassailable facts which he cannot deny."

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 11 and Derksen will remain on interim release until then.

