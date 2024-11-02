'Simply unacceptable': Edmonton averaging 4 impaired drivers per day as MADD launches holiday campaign

As the holiday season approaches, drivers are being asked to consider the danger of getting behind the wheel after one too many drinks.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) launched its annual Red Ribbon campaign on Friday.

It encourages drivers to think twice about the danger of impaired driving – and the lasting impact it can have on so many people.

Susan Semotiuk carries pictures of her grandson Michael to hand out. He was only four years old when he was killed by an impaired driver in 1998.

"It still hurts, it does. Because he's not with us," she said.

"I don't want anybody to forget him," Semotiuk said. "I want (people) to know how much he meant to me and to my family."

Semotiuk said time has not healed the wound, and she wished more people understood what families go through when a loved one is killed by a driver under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

It's a feeling no one should have to bear, she says.

"They're not accidents," Semotiuk said. "It's not even a mistake … They know better, and they chose to drink and drive."

Susan Semotiuk holds up a picture of her grandson Michael, who was killed by an impaired driver when he was four years old. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)This year is the 37th year for the campaign, which hands out red ribbons and car decals as a reminder to stay sober if you're planning to tie one on.

Last year, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) pulled close to 3,400 impaired drivers from city streets. So far this year, 1,519 charges and sanctions have already been laid so far this year.

"This is 1,519 too many. We are averaging over four impaired drivers per day in Edmonton," said EPS Sgt. Bart Lawcynski. "Roughly one of every six injury or fatal collisions in Edmonton involves an impaired driver.

"This is simply unacceptable."

George Mounsef spoke at the campaign launch. His son Geo was two years old when he was killed by an impaired driver who crashed into the restaurant patio where his family was eating dinner.

"It's a chance for me to spread awareness and hope that another family doesn't have to go through what my family went through," he said.

Mounsef hopes people will think of his son, and the life-long impact that driver's decision has had on his family, before choosing to get behind the wheel while impaired.

"I would ask them to think about people that have lost loved ones, think about Geo, think about other victims," Mounsef said.

"You wouldn't want that on your conscience. You don't want to be responsible for ruining people's lives."