Singers wanted for pop-up choir in Churchill Square Monday nights in June

    The Edmonton Arts Council has issued an open invitation to singers and music lovers to join a pop-up choir throughout the month of June.

    Every Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the choir will "pop-up" in Churchill Square in downtown Edmonton.

    "It's all about singing in the company of friends; no experience or preparation necessary," Edmonton Arts Council said in a news release. "Whether you’re a seasoned singer, haven’t sung for years, or reserve your singing for the shower, Pop-Up Choir is for you."

    Upon arrival at the square, participants will receive a songbook with lyrics and musical notation for those who read sheet music.

    The choir will perform different styles each week:

    • June 3 - ABBA
    • June 10 - Musical theatre
    • June 17 - African songs
    • June 24 - Pop icons

    For more information on the pop-up choir and other Churchill Square programming, visit the Edmonton Arts Council Website.

