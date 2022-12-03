Singh calls on Trudeau to address health care 'crisis'

Federal New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh was in Edmonton on Saturday.

Singh says there’s a crisis in Canada’s health-care system, and claims conservative premiers are pushing privatization.

He calls it dangerous.

“We saw that up close and personal during the brunt of the pandemic in Ontario and Quebec. The for-profit long-term care homes are where we saw the worst of conditions. That’s where the military went in,” Singh told reporters and healthcare workers. “Our armed forces went in, and they said what they saw in those homes that were for-profit were worse than what they’ve seen in war.”

Singh is calling on Justin Trudeau to intervene.

“The federal government needs to step up because we have a national crisis.”

“Our kids shouldn’t be waiting in trailers, our kids shouldn’t be waiting in emergency rooms for hours and hours before they get the care. We need a health-care system that works, one that’s public, one that respects health-care workers.”

As of Nov. 29, the Alberta Health Services website listing health-care facility service disruptions and closures showed disruptions at 30 sites.