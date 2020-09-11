EDMONTON -- Choirs and bands are allowed to play indoors in Alberta again, with a number of health restrictions in place.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in Friday's COVID-19 update that singing and wind instruments are allowed inside with social distancing, masks even while singing and enhanced cleaning protocols.

"These are activities that many Albertans have sorely missed," she said.

"We had originally severely limited indoor singing and use of wind instruments as there was some evidence indicating that they may pose unique risks of transmitting COVID-19. After reviewing the spread of the virus and measures in place in other jurisdictions, we have seen emerging evidence that these activities can be done safely if rigorous and proper precautions are in place."

Hinshaw said audiences cannot sing, and that singing is discouraged in faith settings.

"Singing in a larger group without these same ongoing rigorous measures could lead to large transmission events," she explained.

Dance floors are still not allowed.