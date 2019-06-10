

The federal government announced a plan to ban some single-use plastics by 2021 on Monday.

Public consultations will help determine which single-use plastics will be banned.

Shopping bags, straws, plastic utensils and take-out containers make up more than a third of Canada’s plastic waste, the government says.

More than 34 million plastic bags are thrown out every day, and less than 11 per cent of Canada’s plastics are recycled.

Canada is acting on a commitment made at the 2018 G7 Summit, joining France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the European Union in signing the Ocean Plastics Charter. The U.S. and Japan declined to take part.

