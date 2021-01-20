EDMONTON -- Three lanes of Stony Plain Road are closed this morning after a single-vehicle collision.

Police are on the scene under the Anthony Henday Drive overpass where a white pickup truck is on the shoulder.

The ramps on to Anthony Henday Drive are closed and one westbound lane is open to traffic.

Edmonton Police Service traffic investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.