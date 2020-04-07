EDMONTON -- The sound of blaring sirens and honking horns echoed through north St. Albert as the city’s first responders paid tribute to healthcare staff at Sturgeon Community Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

“You see it on TV and you don't know what it means until it happens, and it's really nice that the guys took the time to say thank you to us,” said Sturgeon Hospital Unit Manager Danuta Kolodziej.

"It was an opportunity for us to say thank you to them, too."

Approximately 20 emergency vehicles, occupied by St. Albert first responders, circled the hospital just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The "siren salute" lasted mere minutes but it was enough to leave an impression on the workers, who hurried back into the building to return to work as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“The support was quite heartfelt,” Kolodziej said.

A small group of onlookers were also scattered along the route, some holding signs of support.