Sister of woman lost to overdose hopes interactive exhibit will help others who are suffering
Mercedes Mwemera doesn't know what it will take to reach the people in her community of Horse Lake First Nation, Alta. but she's hopeful that an interactive exhibit called “Somebody's Someone - The Opioid Crisis in Our Community” might make some difference.
She doesn't want other families to go through what her family has gone through.
In August 2020, Mwemera lost her sister Justice Kent, 24, to a heroin overdose. Justice had tried to break her addiction, relapsed, and took a fatal dose of heroin. No one was with her to provide life-saving measures.
“I'm still grieving. It's going to be two years since I lost my sister in August. Instead of being so angry and turning to drugs and alcohol, I'm trying to make things better,” said Mwemera, speaking through tears.
“My sister (was) very outgoing, very loving and kind,” she said. Justice was “openly gay. (She was) just being who she truly is: one of a kind.”
Shortly after Justice's death, Mwemera organized a walk to bring awareness to substance overdoses, to the flow of illicit drugs in her community, and to those who supply those drugs.
She held a second walk on Aug. 31, 2021 marking International Overdose Awareness Day. She asked others in the community who had lost loved ones the same way to join her. She also had people send photographs of lost loved ones and Mwemera asked people to write letters with memories of the people that were lost, which were delivered to family members.
“The letters were well accepted. A lot of people were crying,” said Mwemera. “Anyone who loses someone because of opioids, you don't have a chance to say goodbye. They're gone. Whatever it is you want to say, you beat yourself up or you blame yourself. There's no actual closure versus someone who passes away with a sickness.”
There's also not a lot of discussion on Horse Lake First Nation about the opioid problem.
“It's so shamed upon for you to talk about it. It's not highly spoken about, but this is something we deal with,” said Mwemera, who is a social worker with the Western Cree Tribal Council (WCTC).
The WCTC represents Sturgeon Lake, Horse Lake and Duncan First Nations.
“We're still struggling from intergenerational trauma. How can we turn it into a positive and healthier way to deal with it? But if we don't have someone speaking on our behalf, encouraging us to take the right path, we're just going to go to what we know,” she said.
Mental health is not something people suffering from intergenerational trauma have been taught to consider, she says. Depression exists in every community, but nobody talks about it in Horse Lake First Nation.
Social media doesn't help the situation either, she points out, noting that her sister was a consistent target on Facebook and other social media platforms.
“Of course, I'm still angry with these people. They don't know what my sister was doing and they're addicts themselves. Because they do cocaine, they think they're better,” said Mwemera.
She also notes that without driver's licenses or vehicles, people can't leave the community to seek help elsewhere.
Mwemera is hopeful that the upcoming exhibit will be able to reach members in her community where she was unable to.
“Somebody's Someone - The Opioid Crisis in Our Community” is presented by Family and Community Support Services in the County of Grande Prairie and towns of Beaverlodge and Wembley, along with the Beaverlodge Victim Services Unit Society, Justice for Justice Society, Horse Lake First Nation, Alberta Health Services, Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta, WCTC, and Northreach.
The exhibit will feature stories of local victims, their families, and first responders.
Mwemera wants these stories to show members of her community that the opioid crisis goes beyond the boundaries of Horse Lake First Nation and impacts everyone.
The stigma remains a barrier to accessing help.
More substance-related deaths were recorded in Alberta during the first 10 months of 2021 than in any other year, according to Alberta Health substance-use surveillance data.
“I'm praying (the exhibit) is going to be bigger (than the walks) because we need to have a voice. We need to know we're not the only people suffering from opioids. It's every other culture but because our community is so small it makes it look like it's all we do. That's not the intention. The intention is it's everywhere. But how can we bring that light to the community? That's the one thing that needs to be done,” said Mwemera.
Mwemera says she is taking her kokum to the Beaverlodge Community Centre, which will be hosting the exhibit from March 2 to March 5, so she can do the “cultural aspect” of praying, smudging and offering tobacco.
“If we can get our foot in the door, with time, baby steps, baby steps. It's just reaching out to the right people that can bring it back to the people,” she said.
WCTC will be providing naloxone kits and nasal sprays at the interactive exhibit.
Learn more about the exhibit at www.countygp.ab.ca/SomebodysSomeone.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | House of Commons cancels sitting as police confront protesters
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Police moving in on Ottawa protesters, making arrests
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters downtown Ottawa and making arrests during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
WATCH LIVE | House of Commons cancels sitting as police confront protesters
Ottawa police say officers have begun making more arrests of anti-vaccine mandate protesters who have occupied the city's downtown core for weeks.
Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa
Police are expected to be ramping up their operations in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, after multiple warnings for them to leave the area or face criminal charges.
Millions in damage after attack on Coastal GasLink work site, RCMP say
Police near an under-construction liquefied natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. are investigating after what they say was a violent attack by roughly 20 people overnight.
Ukraine crisis: Satellite photos give a dramatic, but limited, bird's-eye view
Widely available commercial satellite imagery of Russian troop positions bracketing Ukraine provides a bird's-eye view of an international crisis as it unfolds.
Ontario reports steepest drop in hospitalizations and ICU admissions since early January
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 dropped again on Friday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.
Prince Harry lawyers say he feels unsafe bringing kids to U.K.
Lawyers for Prince Harry told a court hearing on Friday that the royal is unwilling to bring his children to his homeland because it is not safe.
A cargo ship full of luxury cars is on fire and adrift in the middle of the Atlantic
An abandoned cargo ship packed with cars is adrift in the Atlantic Ocean, after a rapidly-spreading fire on board forced the crew to escape.
Canada condemns Ukraine kindergarten shelling, Russian embassy rejects comments
Canada's foreign minister has accused Russia of trying to escalate the crisis with the West by shelling a kindergarten in eastern Ukraine.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
The number of COVID-19 patients in Alberta hospitals has fallen below 1,500 for the first time since late January, according to the province’s data update on Thursday.
-
Calgary gets another blast of winter weather this weekend
The calm before the snow; Calgary faces 10 to 15 centimeters of snow starting Saturday.
-
Driver in road rage incident pointed a gun directly at victim: Calgary police
Police are continuing to investigate a serious road rage incident in northwest Calgary on Wednesday and say the suspect intended to kill another driver.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. NDP Leader Ryan Meili expected to step down Friday
Ryan Meili will be holding a press conference on Friday where he is expected to step down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
42 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths over the week of Feb. 6-12, in its second weekly epidemiology update.
-
Saskatoon police to train Co-op security staff to combat shoplifting
The Saskatoon Police Service is ready to offer training to security staff at one of the city’s largest retailers to help address ongoing shoplifting and safety concerns.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP Leader Ryan Meili expected to step down Friday
Ryan Meili will be holding a press conference on Friday where he is expected to step down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
COVID-19 deaths could still rise as hospitalizations peak in Regina, Saskatoon: CMHO
While Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 case numbers have peaked, the province’s top doctor said we are still two to four weeks away from reaching the height of COVID-related deaths.
-
Davies first woman to be named deputy chief of Regina police
Lorilee Davies has been appointed as a deputy chief, becoming the first woman to hold the title in the history of the Regina Police Service.
Atlantic
-
Stormy weather: Thousands without power, many schools closed across the Maritimes
Tens of thousands of people are without power and many schools are closed in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick as a storm brings wet and windy weather to the Maritimes.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and early dismissals
Here is a list of school closures, cancellations and early dismissals for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
-
Convoys planned throughout the Maritimes as police try to break up protests in Ottawa
As police plan to break up the trucker convoy in Ottawa, protesters in the Maritimes are planning more convoys and rallies.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports steepest drop in hospitalizations and ICU admissions since early January
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 dropped again on Friday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.
-
Feds commit $10 million to help 200 Black families in GTA buy their first home
The Canadian government is committing $10 million in federal funding to help 200 Black families in the Greater Toronto Area purchase their first home.
-
Water was as deep as six feet in some places as Credit River overflowed banks and flooded Brampton neighbourhood
Officials say that it is still too to say when residents of a Brampton neighbourhood who were displaced by flooding on Thursday will be able to return home.
Montreal
-
Quebec teens can soon register for their COVID-19 booster dose
Quebec teens between the ages of 12 and 17 will be able to register for their COVID-19 booster dose starting Saturday, Feb. 19.
-
People diagnosed with COVID-19 more likely to have nightmares: study
A new international study involving Canadian researchers has found that people who had COVID-19 were more likely to have nightmares.
-
Snowfall warning forces closure of schools across Greater Montreal
A snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada has forced several schools to close Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police move in to arrest convoy protesters downtown
Ottawa police have begun to move in and arrest trucker convoy demonstrators after locking down the city's core, warning that anyone found in the protest zone could be arrested.
-
Two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers arrested in downtown Ottawa
Two organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration were arrested Thursday evening, hours after the interim police chief warned action was "imminent' to begin removing protesters.
-
Ottawa commuters slowed by ‘secured area’ checkpoints, highway off-ramp closures
Approximately 100 checkpoints have been set up on roads in an area from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports steepest drop in hospitalizations and ICU admissions since early January
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 dropped again on Friday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.
-
Missing elderly man wandered off 'not dressed for' snow storm: police
In a tweet early Friday morning, Waterloo regional police warned of a heavy police presence in the West Galt area of Cambridge. Officers were responding to a report of an elderly disoriented man who was "not dressed for" the snow storm.
-
Snowplow runs into gas line causing $100K in fire damage in Waterloo
Waterloo firefighters were busy early Friday morning dealing with a fire they say was caused by a snowplow that ran into a natural gas supply line and completely destroyed it.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police move in to arrest convoy protesters downtown
Ottawa police have begun to move in and arrest trucker convoy demonstrators after locking down the city's core, warning that anyone found in the protest zone could be arrested.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police moving in on Ottawa protesters, making arrests
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters downtown Ottawa and making arrests during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | House of Commons cancels sitting as police confront protesters
Ottawa police say officers have begun making more arrests of anti-vaccine mandate protesters who have occupied the city's downtown core for weeks.
Winnipeg
-
Mandate protesters in Winnipeg changing locations
The organizers of a protest against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions who have been parked outside the Manitoba Legislative Building for more than a week are moving to a new location.
-
Manitoba predicts risk of spring flooding in most southern basins
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre is predicting the risk of spring flooding in most southern Manitoba basins.
-
Blizzard forces school, highway closures across Manitoba
Blizzard conditions across Manitoba have forced school and highway closures around the province.
Vancouver
-
West Vancouver senior helps police catch alleged bail scammer who demanded $15K
Police in West Vancouver say a local senior and her son helped them foil a would-be scammer this week.
-
Man found at Surrey park with gunshot wound, police unsure of scene of shooting
Mounties are investigating a shooting after a man was found a Surrey park with serious injuries Wednesday.
-
Work-from-home rules eased in B.C. as COVID-19 hospitalizations drop
British Columbia's top doctor has updated her public health orders as more employees return to their workplaces with COVID-19 infections dropping.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. Green leader challenges NDP government over foster care lawsuit
B.C. Green leader Sonia Furstenau called out the NDP government again Thursday for fighting claims by kids in foster care, a population disproportionately Indigenous.
-
Stolen truck recovered after chase in Black Creek, B.C.
A stolen vehicle has been returned to its rightful owner after being taken on a wild ride through a wooded area of Black Creek Thursday morning.
-
NEW
NEW | Central Saanich farm in search of daffodil pickers
A Central Saanich farm is in need of some assistance picking millions of daffodils over the next several weeks.