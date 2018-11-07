A large area in Sherwood Park was blocked off Wednesday, and classes at two local schools were cancelled after an explosion and fire at a local library Tuesday night.

Police, including a tactical team, paramedics and firefighters could be seen surrounding the Strathcona County Library at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Sharon Siga, the director of the library said there was an explosion nearby, but it wasn’t clear what had exploded.

Siga also confirmed to CTV News that library staff was safe, but it wasn’t clear if anyone was injured.

On Wednesday morning, all RCMP have said is there was a fire at the building. The area surrounding the library was still blocked off Wednesday morning, including Festival Place and some nearby seniors’ homes.

Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank said in a Facebook post that RCMP officers were on the scene throughout the night, and the situation has been contained to the Community Centre building – there is no safety risk to the public.

Two area schools were closed: Salisbury Composite High School and St. Theresa School due to the incident. The offices for Elk Island Catholic School Division, the EICS Central learning services, were also closed