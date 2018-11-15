Six people are in custody after suspicious vehicles, believed to be involved in a theft, were reported to RCMP in Cold Lake.

On Tuesday evening, police received reports of two suspicious vehicles believed to be linked to a theft at a local business. It’s believed the vehicles were also involved in a number of other crimes.

Officers on patrol saw the two vehicles speeding – eventually, officers from the Cold Lake and Bonnyville RCMP detachments, along with Police Dog Services, found both of the vehicles near Cold Lake.

Police used a spike belt to stop the vehicles, and arrested six people, including three youth.

Now, Rudy Eric Cardinal, 19, Cody Ryan Spence, 19, and Desmond Spence, 18, are facing a variety of charges including possession of stolen property and dangerous driving.

The names of the youths cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.