A number of drug and firearms-related charges have been laid against six people, following a months-long drug trafficking investigation.

The Edmonton Drug and Gang Section (EDGE) started an investigation in July 2018, over a suspected drug trafficking network controlled by an Edmonton man.

During the investigation, a number of other suspects and four locations were identified as part of the operation.

Four locations were searched on October 19 in the Baranow, McConachie, Newton and Garneau neighbourhoods.

Police seized a variety of drugs and paraphernalia with an estimated street value of more than $130,000, and $159,570 in Canadian currency.

Police also seized three vehicles, including a 2014 Dodge Ram with an electronic hidden compartment, and a shotgun and handgun with their serial numbers defaced, a sawed-off shotgun, a rifle and 85 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators arrested Shaun Kociancic, 26, Manmadh Musini, 29, Erika O’Campo, 23, Thomas Lam, 23, Cole Herring, 23, and Brannan Van Wyk, 29.

All face drug trafficking charges. Musini is also facing 23 firearms-related offences.

Police said charges were pending against one other person.