EDMONTON -- Six people including a family of five were injured in a head-on crash that is expected to shut down Highway 28 near Redwater until Wednesday evening.

RCMP say a man driving in the northbound lane of the highway collided with a southbound van transporting a mother, father and their three kids.

One child and the father from the van were airlifted to hospital while the mother, two children and the lone occupant of the other vehicle were transported via ground ambulance.

An RCMP collision analyst was headed to the crash scene and traffic was being detoured through Redwater.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the conditions of those involved are unknown.