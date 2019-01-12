Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Six-year-old killed in collision with snow plow
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Saturday, January 12, 2019 4:14PM MST
One child died Friday afternoon in a collision between a truck and a snow plow west of Edmonton.
According to Edson RCMP, a GMC pickup truck struck a snow plow stopped on the shoulder of eastbound Highway 16, about 32 kilometres east of Edson.
The male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The six-year-old passenger was pronounced dead on scene. The plow’s driver was uninjured.
RCMP said the cause of the collision is unknown and being investigated.
Victim Services is assisting those involved.