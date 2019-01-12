

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





One child died Friday afternoon in a collision between a truck and a snow plow west of Edmonton.

According to Edson RCMP, a GMC pickup truck struck a snow plow stopped on the shoulder of eastbound Highway 16, about 32 kilometres east of Edson.

The male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The six-year-old passenger was pronounced dead on scene. The plow’s driver was uninjured.

RCMP said the cause of the collision is unknown and being investigated.

Victim Services is assisting those involved.