Sixth Edmonton encampment torn down downtown Saturday

Another Edmonton encampment was taken down by city officials and police Saturday.

The 20 structures had been set up near the Hope Mission on 99 Street and 106 Avenue. It was one of eight encampments deemed "high risk" and scheduled to be dismantled by Jan. 11.

The City of Edmonton said an encampment is considered "high risk" if there is a serious risk of injury or death, environmental degradation, carbon monoxide poisoning, drug use, public health or sanitation risks, violence, weapons or criminal activity.

No arrests were made, no tickets were given, no warrants were executed and no one was in need of medical attention.

The city said 10 truckloads of "waste" were cleaned up, as well as 50 needles and 10 propane tanks.

"With the continued dry conditions in Edmonton, the risks of injury and death due to fire remain extremely high," the City of Edmonton said in a press release Saturday. "In 2023, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to 135 fires in encampments resulting in 22 injuries and three fatalities."

As of noon, the city said it had confirmed there were enough shelter spaces for the 18 people living in the encampment.

"According to the Government of Alberta, there are currently more than 100 spaces available throughout Edmonton’s shelter providers," the city said.

The Reach Edmonton 24/7 Crisis Diversion team was on site alongside Edmonton Bissell Centre staff to offer support for displaced residents.

The camp was the sixth encampment the city was given legal permission to dismantle, given certain conditions were met.

Camps were also torn down at Dawson Park, the Herb Jamieson Centre, the Bissell Centre and 95 Street and 105 Avenue.

The city said the remaining two encampments were being assessed and advanced notice was being given to residents, but no details on closure dates were given.

Temperatures in Edmonton were expected to drop Tuesday, with overnight lows expected to range between -24 and -36 C until at least Saturday.

According to the court decision, the city must consider cold weather in its decision making.