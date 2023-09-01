Skateboarder in critical condition after central Edmonton hit-and-run

A skateboarder was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the area of 96 Street and 115 Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)