Skating and Canadian tunes build hype before the Juno Awards

Edmontonians enjoying the warmer weather while skating at City Hall Plaza got to listen to music nominated for awards at Canada's biggest celebration of music.

The Saturday family event helped celebrate the diverse music being recognized a the Juno Awards, hosted in Edmonton at Rogers Place on March 13.

DJ Thomas Culture spun the tunes as people skated and danced.

"Today is all about community involvement and building some excitement for the Junos," said Renee Williams, co-chair of the Junos host committee.

"It's been 19 long years from the time the Junos were last here, and we're so excited, as a host city, to showcase local music, celebrate music, the arts and talent."

For more information on pre-Junos events, visit Edmonton.JunoAwards.ca.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Steven Dyer