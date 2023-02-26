Skiers racing down the slopes at Snow Valley, aiming for gold

Skiers from across the province gathered at Snow Valley for the annual Sundance Invitational race over the weekend.

Around 330 athletes participated in the event, with racers aged six to 12 competing Sunday and the older groups competing Saturday.

"For Snow Valley Ski Club, it's fantastic to have everybody out here enjoying an event like this, it's our version of going to… a hockey game," said Kyle Buchanan, the program director for Snow Valley Racing.

"It definitely brings the community together… it's really fun."

The ski races consist of heading down the hill, navigating turns and avoiding obstacles.

"I'm just trying to get close to the gates and just trying to get those corners so I can go as fast as I can," said Nolan Whittington, a competitor.

"I think it's pretty good, I went pretty fast. I'm happy with my run, I think I'm going to get top 10."

The top 10 skiers in each age category will get awards.