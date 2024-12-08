Skinner raises level of play in goal as Oilers win 5 of last 6 games

Stuart Skinner has been looking like June's version recently.

You know, the goalie who stood tall in goal for the Edmonton Oilers for the latter half of the Stanley Cup playoffs last season.

Like his National Hockey League team, Skinner sputtered to start the current campaign, and the statistics show that: a 9-7-2 in 18 starts to go with a 2.92 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage. By comparison, he sported a 2.13 GAA and a .915 save percentage over the final two rounds of the 2024 post-season.

Over the last two-and-a-half weeks, both Skinner and the Oilers (15-10-2) have been on a bit of a heater, losing just once in a 1-0 chess match to the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Wednesday, over their last six games.

After Saturday's 4-2 win over the visiting St. Louis Blues, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch credited Skinner for keeping his team in the game early and for making key saves in the third period as the visitors pressed and made a game of it.

"We were going into the third period without giving up a goal. A lot of that had to do with the way he played (and he) makes some big saves, especially in the first period," Knoblauch told media. "In the third period, we got a little loose, giving up way too many chances, especially early in the period, but he's been playing very well."

The coach said it seems Skinner has moved on from the shaky start to 2024-25 by "putting it behind himself ... and just focusing on his game."

Skinner said after the game he feels he's "quieted some things down" in his game and is "in a pretty good, solid place" but was quick to credit his teammates.

"A big, big reason is because of how the guys are playing in front of me," said Skinner. "It's been pretty fun to watch. It's so much fun to play in. These guys sacrifice every single day. They work hard every single day. Of course, I'm part of that, but a huge reason why goalies do well is because of the team in front of them, and that's what you see here."

Skinner also brushed off not being picked to represent Canada in February's 4 Nations Faceoff, losing out on one of the spots to the counterpart he beat Saturday, the Blues' Jordan Binnington.

Adin Hill of the Golden Knights and Sam Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens will also suit up to play goal for Canada against squads made up of NHL players from the United States, Sweden and Finland over 10 days.

"I didn't get picked, and that's all right," he said. "It gives me an opportunity to keep on working harder, gives me an opportunity for a little bit of rest."

The Oilers return to NHL action Tuesday as they host the Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m.)