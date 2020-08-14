EDMONTON -- The Red Deer community and medical professionals will host a candlelit service on Friday in memory of Walter Reynolds, the husband, father and doctor killed in his own clinic on Monday.

“It’ll never ever go away. But it will subside and it will get easier on a daily basis," one patient of Reynolds' for five years, Brie Knoblach, said of the grief and shock the community was feeling at his death.

“I can’t imagine what the wife and the children are going to go through — none of us can – but I know that there’s quite a few of us here who will stand behind the clinic and will also stand behind Red deer because this is just wrong.”

Reynolds' wife, Anelia, and his two daughters were not expected to be in attendance but issued a statement prior to the vigils.

"The girls and I would like to thank the community for their outpouring of support for our great loss. We ask for privacy during this tragic time," she said.

Two vigils are being organized: one by the Primary Care Network at Red Deer City Hall, and one in Edmonton’s Churchill Square by the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association.

Both start at 7 p.m.

Organizers have asked anyone attending to wear a mask and either bring a candle or download a candle app.

In Edmonton, Reynolds’ medical colleagues have also been asked to wear white, as in their lab coat or similar-coloured top.

Current public health orders in Alberta restrict outdoor gatherings to 200 people, and the EZMSA said it will be counting attendance.

Those who wish to support from home will be able to watch the service on the Red Deer Primary Care Network Facebook page, or on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Reynolds, 45, was killed Aug. 10 during a brutal attack at his walk-in clinic at Red Deer’s Village Mall.

Police say the attack was targeted, and 54-year-old Deng Mabiour, a Red Deer resident, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Blue and green ribbons – the same colours of the Red Deer Primary Care Network – will be handed out in Reynolds’ memory at the Friday service.

“I think it represents family physicians in Red Deer that are all part of one body, we stand together through thick and thin, that we all support each other in our daily work, and also in times of crisis,” Dr. Peter Bouch said Thursday.

“He was a great family man and a great physician.”