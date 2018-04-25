The Edmonton Police Service has issued a second-degree murder warrant for a man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a young mother.

Police were called to the home in the area of 78 Street and 143 Avenue on a weapons complaint at about 2 p.m. Monday.

EPS said Kenneth Richards, 35, allegedly broke into the home and a short time later, one gunshot was reportedly heard.

Brittany Vande Lagemaat, 25, was found in the home and taken to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

At the time of the shooting, police believed the suspect may have fled to the area of 143 Avenue and 82 Street, but he was not located.

Friends told CTV Vande Lagemaat was an innocent mother, who was “full of energy.”

“Obviously made some mistakes in her life, never did anything wrong since I met her,” the friend, who asked to not be identified, told CTV News, saying she had been trying to turn her life around.

EPS has now issued arrest warrants for Richards who is wanted for second-degree murder, housebreaking with intent, possess a prohibited loaded/restricted firearm, possess a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and breach of recognizance.

Richards is described as 180 cm (5’11”), 160 pounds, with blue eyes, short brown hair and a receding hair line.

He has several tattoos, including “Brittany” on his left forearm and a symbol on his upper torso.

An autopsy was conducted but the cause of death remains undetermined pending further testing, EPS said. Homicide detectives determine the manner of death to be homicide and have taken over the investigation.

Police said Vande Lagemaat and Richards knew one another.

The friend called what happened Monday “disgusting.”

“She didn’t do anything to deserve what happened to her.”

With files from David Ewasuk