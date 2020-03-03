EDMONTON -- Edmontonians will come together to share a sleepless night for a good cause.

'A sleepless night' is hosted by Boyle Street Community Services. The event is meant to help raise awareness of homelessness and to end the stigma around living on the streets.

“Night is often the most dangerous time for our clients,” ambassador engagement coordinator Sarah Dowling said in a written release. “They stay awake all night to protect their belongings and are often placed in vulnerable situations.”

According to Boyle Street Community Services, night is especially dangerous for youth and female-identifying clients.

Participants, staff and clients will tackle the wake-a-thon on Friday, April 24. Funds raised throughout the event will support programs and services.