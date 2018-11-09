Leduc and Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP said Friday morning that highways and roads are slick with ice, and travel is not recommended.

West of Edmonton, a number of rollovers and collisions along Highway 16 had been reported – but no injuries were reported.

Later on, RCMP said Highway 43, north of Highway 16 was impassable and drivers were advised to avoid it and a tow advisory was in place with limited access to tow trucks.

In the Leduc area, drivers were advised to slow down and drive cautiously due to rainfall leaving slippery road conditions.

Freezing rain warnings issued for Edmonton, surrounding regions

Before 9 a.m. Friday, Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings for the Edmonton Metro Region, and surrounding areas.

According to the warning, freezing rain had been reported in Whitecourt, Stony Plain and Barrhead, and the weather system is tracking southeast toward Edmonton and surrounding areas.

The freezing rain is expected to end Friday afternoon.