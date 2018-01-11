Edmonton police said they were called over dozens of collisions Thursday morning, as drivers grappled with slippery road conditions during the morning commute.

Between 6 and 8:15 a.m. Thursday, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service said a total of 36 collisions were reported to police – in two of those collisions, injuries were reported.

Police reminded drivers to slow down, and to drive to the road conditions and to give themselves more time to reach their destination.

More to come…