Slick roads make for challenging morning commute in Edmonton
Police on the scene of a collision on Rainbow Valley Bridge on Thursday, January 11, 2018. EPS said no injuries were reported in this collision.
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 9:14AM MST
Edmonton police said they were called over dozens of collisions Thursday morning, as drivers grappled with slippery road conditions during the morning commute.
Between 6 and 8:15 a.m. Thursday, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service said a total of 36 collisions were reported to police – in two of those collisions, injuries were reported.
Police reminded drivers to slow down, and to drive to the road conditions and to give themselves more time to reach their destination.
